Coun Marcus Thompson will be Calderdale’s next Mayor

Skircoat ward Councillor Marcus Thompson has been chosen to become Mayor of Calderdale for the civic year 2018-19.

Coun Thompson (Conservative) has represented the ward since 2011 and as well as his council responsibilities is a trustee of the Heath Trust and a member, as a ward councillor, of the Sowerby Bridge/Copley Valley Project Board.

Coun Chris Pillai will be Deputy Mayor

He is a member of Calderdale Council’s Markets Working Party, its Strategy and Performance Scrutiny Board and the Skircoat Ward Forum. He is also a member of the Halifax Town Development Board.

Deputy Mayor will be Rastrick ward Councillor Chris Pillai (Conservative).

The town’s leading citizens were chosen at last night’s full meeting of Calderdale Council at Halifax Town Hall.