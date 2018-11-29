Council digs in to provide more produce space

Green-fingered Calderdale residents can now apply to use council land for growing schemes which encourage people to plant and pick their own fruit and vegetables.

The Council’s community growing scheme has been running in the upper valley of Calderdale for over four years after an initial successful pilot in Todmorden.

The scheme has now been extended across the borough meaning that any patch of green space owned by the Council could be considered for community growing use.

Calderdale Council’s cabinet member for communities and neighbourhood services, Cllr Susan Press, said: “Community growing is a great way for people to know where their food has come from, meet people, share ideas and put unused land to good use.

“There’s a wealth of community spirit in Calderdale and by opening up council green spaces for community use we can help local people and support work to build a resilient food network.

“The scheme will also help reduce social isolation through the growth of our community groups; all contributing to our Vision for Calderdale for 2024 and in particular its key theme of kindness and resilience.”

Calderdale Council was one of the first councils in the country to make council land available for community food growing. The council has advised other local authorities in the UK and as far as New Zealand and Japan on the scheme which follows in the footsteps of the Incredible Edible movement which started in Todmorden 10 years ago.

Interested community groups or individuals should first check if the land they want to use is owned by the council and is suitable for community growing use. To find out, visit https://www.calderdale.gov.uk/v2/maps/growing for maps showing Council owned spaces and their suitability.