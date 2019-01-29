Council's latest social media takeover week showcases kindness of Calderdale people

Calderdale Council has showcased the kindness of people in the borough during its latest Vision2024 social media ‘takeover’ week.

Over 2,500 residents, organisations, community groups, volunteers, businesses and council employees got involved in #Kindness Week from Monday 14 to Sunday 20 January.

More than 100 social media posts told incredible stories of people who go the extra mile to help each other.

The messages helped to spread cheer to a massive 150,500 people and demonstrated Calderdale’s community spirit – from amazing fundraising efforts, food banks and donations to the Active Calderdale Bike Library, to support for homeless people, Armed Forces personnel and flood resilience.

Coun Tim Swift, Calderdale Council’s Leader, said: “Once again, we were overwhelmed by the number of people who took part in our Vision2024 conversation, and with the truly inspirational examples of kindness across Calderdale.

"Caring for each other makes a huge difference to people’s lives, and contributes to our Vision for Calderdale by making it an even better place for everyone.”

Kindness week also saw the launch of the new Calderdale Cares film on social media.

Calderdale Cares is the shared vision of partner organisations across the borough to deliver health and care services in a new way, with an emphasis on local people.

In the year 2024 Calderdale will celebrate its 50th birthday. The Vision for Calderdale is based on the key themes of kindness, distinctiveness, resilience, talent and enterprise – qualities that make the borough special.

The social media takeover weeks are based on these themes and encourage conversations about what makes our place stand out, and everyone’s ambitions for its future.

The last of the social media takeover weeks will be #Enterprising in March 2019 and members of the community can get involved by using #VisionCdale2024 on Twitter and by following Calderdale Council on Facebook.

