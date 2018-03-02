Court briefs: Who's been up in court?

The following Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Petr Gajda (35) of Lightowler Close, Halifax, given 6 points on his license, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Brendan George Horner (26) of Prescott Street, Halifax, given 8 points on his license, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Samuel James Illingworth (32) of Old Well Head, Halifax, given 4 points on his license, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Thomas George Lenane (42) of Old Lane, Brighouse given 3 points on his license, £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

James Christopher Marriott (28) of Smith Crescent, Rastrick, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Andrew Martin (48) of Beechwood Road, Holmfield, given 6 points on his license, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Bradley Mitchell (41) of Slead Crescent, Brighouse, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Bryn Moorhouse (64) of Lee Bottom Road, Todmorden, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Adrian Morrison (25) of Luddenden Lane, Luddenden Foot, given 3 points on his license, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Sam Mustafa (31) of Spring Hall Court, Halifax, given 5 points on his license, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Christopher John Shaw (46) of New Street, Clifton, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Paul Glynn Walter (37) of Mount Pleasant Avenue, Pellon, given 8 points on his license, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance and driving without a license.

Robert Thomas Williams (31) of Bacup Road, Todmorden, given 3 points on his license, £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Tayyab Adalat (20) of Norfolk Place, King Cross, given 6 points on his license, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Sameer Ahmed (21) of Hammond Street, Halifax, given 3 points on his license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Joseph Paul Dungworth (29) of Burton Street, Halifax, given 3 points on his license, £110 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Margaret Molloy (49) of Plane Tree Nest, Halifax, given 3 points on license, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.