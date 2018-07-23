Crews tackling fire at old vicarage in village near Halifax

Firefighters are tackling a blaze at an old vicarage in a village near Halifax.

West Yorkshire Fire Service was alerted to fire in the derelict building in Bradshaw shortly before 11.10am this morning.

A spokesman said crews had been dispatched from its Halifax, Illingworth and Fairweather Green stations.

He said two fire engines and an aerial appliance were currently at the scene in Riley Lane.

