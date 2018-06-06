Cricket club won't be bowled over as vandalism hits wicket

Volunteers at Hebden Bridge Cricket Club have vowed not to wallow in the ashes of suspected vandalism that has damaged parts of their ground.

Two areas of the ground have been badly burnt, with beer cans having been found among the ashes on both the playing surface and an area off the side of the pitch.

With the area on the playing surface rendering the pitch unusable, facilities at the small, community club are likely to be stretched. Despite this, club captain Richard Tranmer says the club’s hard-working volunteers will shrug off the setback.

He said: “We’re not about to start some sort of witch hunt, it’s just a problem that we’ve got to deal with. We’ve dealt with similar problems before.

“With cases of vandalism, you get done physically, in terms of the damage. Well, that’s one-nil to the vandals. What we want to make sure is that we don’t get done mentally by letting it bother us too much. That would be letting them hit us twice."

The club plays on Salem Playing Field and shares the space with the White Rose Archery Club, who’s facilities also suffered damage.

“It’s irritating but it won’t break our spirit. We resume our season on Sunday and welcome anyone who would like to come and support us.”

A well-wishing non-member has set up a fundraising page in the club’s name, and within hours it had raised over £200.

The vandalism came after a day of celebration for the club, who hosted a community Fun Day including a six-a-side tournament and live music.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Just Giving page can do so at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/salem-field