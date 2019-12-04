'Anti-democratic criminals' tear down Brexit Party billboards

A Brexit Party candidate for Halifax has blasted the actions committed by vandals after her party's billboards were torn down.

CCTV at the King Cross traffic lights, in Halifax, caught two unidentified individuals pull up onto Armitage Road and tear down the eight-foot by four-foot Brexit Party election board.

The Brexit Party billboard at the King Cross traffic lights

Sarah Wood, Brexit Party prospective parliamentary candidate (PPC) for Halifax, said "democracy will not be compromised" after the incident, which happened at the traffic lights, on Friday around 7.30pm.

Ms Wood said: "We had installed two Brexit Party election boards on private land only three hours previously that day.

"They ripped off the boards and left them there.

"The act of arriving under the cover of darkness in a car suggests a premeditated and likely politically motivated crime.

The Brexit Party billboard at the King Cross traffic lights

"Unfortunately the distance between the crime and the CCTV meant that no identification of the car or the perpetrators could be made.

"The police have been absolutely marvellous.

As well as the obvious interrogation of CCTV footage, West Yorkshire Police conducted house-to-house enquiries.

"A member of our team attended the morning after and put the boards back up again piece by piece.

The billboard poster torn down and left by vandals

"Our message to these anti-democratic criminals is, 'six times down, seven times up", we will not be moved.

"Democracy will not be compromised."

Police confirmed a crime of criminal damage was recorded and anyone who witnessed what took place should contact Kirklees Police on 101 referencing crime number: 13190614437.

Alternatively, information can be given anonymously to the independent Crimestoppers charity on: 0800 555 111.