Can you help police trace these people?

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

CD0664 is in relation to a robbery on December 3.

CD0663 relates to a robbery on December 3.

CD0660 is in connection with making off without payment on December 12.

CD0659 is in relation to a theft from a person on November 14.

CD0658 is sought over a theft from a shop on December 15.

CD0657 is in connection with a theft from a person on December 4.

CD0656 relates to a theft from a person on December 4.

CD0655 is in relation to a theft on November 13.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

