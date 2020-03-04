Caught on camera.

Caught on camera - Police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to these people

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

1. Theft from a shop

2. Theft

3. Criminal damage

4. Theft from a shop

