Caught on camera - Police urgently want to speak to these people in Halifax
Caught on camera - Police urgently want to speak to these people in Halifax

Caught on camera - Police urgently want to speak to these people in Halifax

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

By Abigail Kellett
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 7:05 am

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime.

But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.

If you know any of these people, call police on 101 or to stay anonymous, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit Crimestoppers-uk.org.

1. CD1891

CD1891 is sought over burglary on May 26.

Buy photo

2. CD1889

CD1889 relates to making off without payment on May 16.

Buy photo

3. CD1888

CD1888 is in connection with a serious offence on March 24.

Buy photo

4. CD1887

CD1887 is sought over burglary on June 30.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 3