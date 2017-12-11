CCTV appeal: Burglars stole electrical devices from nursery in Ovenden

Police in Halifax have released CCTV of burglars who targeted a children's nursery in Ovenden.

The burglars forced their way into Ovenden Private Day Nursery in Ovenden Road during the early hours of Tuesday, November 28.

They stolen a number of electrical device, including iPad minis used for engagement with the children.

A police spokeswoman today said: "Officers would like to speak to anyone who can identify those in the CCTV, or who has any information about the burglary.

"Equally, police would like to speak to anyone who may have been invited to buy an ipad mini recently, or seen them for sale."

Anyone with any information is asked to contact PC James Hemmingway at Halifax Police Station via 101, quoting 13170555878.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.