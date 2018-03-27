Clubber who stamped on doorman’s face jailed

A 26-year-old man who “stamped” on a doorman’s face during a disturbance at a Todmorden nightclub has been jailed for six years.

A judge heard how Attila Hatari had been trying to calm the situation during an early hours disturbance at Monty’s nightclub in Todmorden when he was attacked by father-of-two Andrew Rowell.

One witness saw Rowell push Mr Hatari back into the bar area where he began stamping on his victim’s head as the doorman lay on the floor.

Recorder Andrew Haslam heard that Rowell had to be pulled off by another man and Mr Hatari lost consciousness during the attack in October 2016.

The doorman suffered an injury to his left ear which required seven stitches as well as constant headaches and problems with his vision.

Rowell, of Shakespeare Avenue, Todmorden, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm with intent and Recorder Haslam described it as a very serious offence.

“I have little doubt that were it not for the fact that somebody came to the complainant’s rescue and pulled you away from him that you would have continued in what, in my judgement, was a significant assault upon him,” the judge told Rowell.

“Somebody who saw the assault described it as shocking and I am sure it was.”