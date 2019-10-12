Community order for stealing six bottles of Gordon's Gin in Halifax and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.
Jodie Marie Marion Binns (31) of Ryecroft Lane, Pellon, disqualified from driving for 20 months, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Shaun Steven Donohue (39) of Winchester Court, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £40 compensation for stealing four legs of lamb to the value of £40 from Farmfoods Halifax and ordered to pay a £40 fine for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Shaun Steven Donohue (39) of Winchester Court, Halifax given a community order, ordered to pay £16.66 in compensation, £190 costs for stealing six bottles of Gordons Gin to the value of £50 from the Salvation in Halifax.

Mahboob Arshad (44) of Mayfield Gardens, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a mobile phone when driving.

Amelia Crowther (4) of Elphaborough Close, Mytholmroyd, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Brandon Jardine (22) of Dark Lane, Southowram, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Dawn Peters (53) of Illingworth Gardens, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

James Stega-Jones (19) of The Hough, Northowram, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £128 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nathan Walker (24) of Silverwood Avenue, Pellon, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Chaudhry Kasim Hussain (25) of Harrow Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Matthew Senior (22) of Dale View, Mytholmroyd, given five points on his licence, ordered to pay a £261 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to stop following an accident.

Lee Gary Hanson (39) of Keswick Close, Siddal, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Christopher Paul Rockley (33) of Thomas Street West, Halifax, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention.