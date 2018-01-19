Court briefs: Who's been up in court?

Here are the latest Calderdale cases to be heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

James Tate (22) of Bramstreet, Brighouse, £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault.

Jamie Guthrie (30) of Savile Park Road, Halifax, 10 points on his licence, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £620 costs for drink driving.

Itsham Khan (29) of Hampden Place, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance, six points on his licence for using a phone whilst driving.

Michael Wray (48) of Sturton Lane, Halifax, disqualified from driving for seven days, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Hafiza Zaman (28) of Savile Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for six months, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Michael Barrett (50) of Stratton Park, Rastrick, 3 points on his license, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Judith Chrysanthou (73) of Stubbing Square, Hebden Bridge, 3 points on her licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Mehboob Illahi (21) of Milton Place, Halifax, six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Paul Mackerill (48) of Poplar View, Lightcliffe, 6 points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Lisa Mulligan (35) of Park Lane, Siddal, 6 points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Sarah West (41) of Fern Street, Boothtown, 3 points on her license, £100 fine, £30 victim surcharge for speeding.

Paul Joseph Moran (51) of Lindrick Walk, Halifax, community order, £85 victim surcharge for breaking the conditions of a restraining order, community order for breaking the conditions of a restraining order.

Lewis Jordan Moran (24) of Foxcroft Drive, Rastrick, disqualified from driving for 14 days, £196 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Usman Aftab (24) of Lord Street, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 6 months, £300 fine, £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs for driving without insurance.

Phillip Arthur Blackwell (48) of Shibden Head Lane, Queensbury, 3 points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

D W Utilities Services Ltd of Moderna Business Park, Mytholmroyd, £990 fine, £99 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Alice Miah (23) of Nutfield Street, Todmorden, 8 points on her licence, £120 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without insurance.