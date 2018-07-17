Domestic abuse spiked during World Cup, police in West Yorkshire reveal

DOMESTIC ABUSE incidents spiked during England matches in the World Cup, police in West Yorkshire have revealed.

The force dealt with 297 abuse reports on the day of the England versus Sweden game on July 7, nearly double the number seen on that day in 2017.

It saw another spike in reports on the day of the England versus Croatia semi-final on Wednesday, with 218 reports compared to 142 that day last year.

West Yorkshire Police, which ran an anti-abuse campaign throughout the tournament, also believes the heatwave may have contributed to the increase in domestic violence.

Detective Chief Inspector Fran Naughton, of West Yorkshire Police’s Safeguarding Central Governance Unit, said: “During this year’s World Cup tournament, we have also experienced an unprecedented heatwave and the likelihood is that the increase we have seen is not just due to the football.

“While there may be a number of factors that have contributed to this rise in offences, one common theme will probably be increased alcohol consumption; whether that’s while watching the football, at family BBQs and other social events or while out at licensed premises enjoying the warm weather.

“Our World Cup domestic abuse campaign has now come to an end but we work year round to raise awareness of domestic abuse and encourage both victims and perpetrators to reach out and get help.

“Anyone with concerns about their own relationship or with concerns for a family member, friend or neighbour can seek advice by speaking to one of our dedicated district safeguarding units.

“There are also a number of support organisations who work with people affected by domestic abuse and contact details for them are also available on our website.”