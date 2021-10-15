Flag to be flown at half mast at Halifax Town Hall after MP Sir David Amess stabbed to death

Halifax Town Hall

The Conservative MP died today after being stabbed multiple times at his constituency surgery in Essex.

Police said a 25-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder after the attack at a church in Leigh-on-Sea.

They recovered a knife and are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident. A counter terrorism team will lead the investigation.

Leader of Calderdale Council, Councillor Tim Swift, said: "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the news of the tragic death of Sir David Amess, MP for Southend West.

"Our thoughts and sympathies are with his friends and family.”

Calderdale Council said: "This weekend we fly the Union Flag at half mast as a mark of respect, after the sad news of the death of Sir David Amess MP.

"Our thoughts and those of everyone in Calderdale are with his family and loved ones."

Sir David is the first serving MP to be killed since Labour's Jo Cox was murdered in Birstall in 2016.

In a statement this afternoon, the Jo Cox Foundation said: "We are devastated to hear the news of the death of Sir David Amess. We send our deepest sympathies to his family, loved ones, staff and colleagues.

"All elected representatives deserve to be safe, and to be treated with respect. Violence and abuse against them is utterly unacceptable. It endangers people and their families, and it endangers democratic life.

"The Jo Cox Foundation is committed to working towards a future where no politician is subject to violence or intimidation."

The Rt Hon Jacqui Smith, chair of the Jo Cox Foundation, said: "This is a tragic loss for those who knew and loved Sir David - my heart goes out to them.

"I knew him as a generous and dedicated colleague in Parliament.

"Public life must be safe for those we ask to serve in our democracy - that is a responsibility for us all."

On social media, Jo's husband, Brendan Cox, said: "My thoughts and love are with David’s family. They are all that matter now.

"This brings everything back. The pain, the loss, but also how much love the public gave us following the loss of Jo.

"I hope we can do the same for David now."

He added: "Attacking our elected representatives is an attack on democracy itself.

"There is no excuse, no justification. It is as cowardly as it gets."

MP for the Calder Valley Craig Whittaker posted on social media: "Truly shocking and devastating news about the murder of a fabulous, kind and decent man, Sir David Amess MP.