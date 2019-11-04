Halifax man charged with murder of Elland mum

A Halifax man will appear before magistrates tomorrow charged with murder and assault.

Lloyd Birkby, 26, from Jubilee Road in Halifax, will appear before Bradford Magistrates Court tomorrow charged with the murder of Levi Ogden, 26, from Elland.

Tributes left by members of the public, next to Silver Street

He has also been charged with two offences of assault against other people during the incident on Silver Street, Halifax, in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Police confirmed the incident happened around 2am.

Anyone with information is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Patondeat.

Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.