Halifax man charged with murder to appear in court today

A man will appear in Bradford Magistrates Court charged with the murder of a woman after an "altercation" during the early hours of Sunday morning in Halifax town centre.

Lloyd Birkby, 26, will appear before court today accused of murdering Levi Ogden, also 26, who was pronounced dead in hospital after being found seriously injured next to Silver Street.

Levi Ogden, 26, died on Sunday morning after an "altercation" with Birkby

Birkby, from Jubilee Street, Siddal, has also been charged with assaulting to others present during the incident.

West Yorkshire Police said Ms Ogden was found unconscious following the incident around 2.15am.