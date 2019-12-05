Halifax man commended by police after helping catch sex perpetrator

A Halifax man said he was “honoured” after being awarded at the recent Calderdale Policing Awards for helping police apprehend a man who was covertly filming women in a shop.

Last year 22-year-old Brandon Hill, of Buxton Street, was working as a supervisor at Home Bargains on Crossley Retail Park when he noticed a suspicious shopper holding a large bag.

Mr Hill said he was "honoured" to receive an award

After reviewing CCTV, Mr Hill and his manager Gaynor Collins discovered the suspect was covertly filming women and young girls via a hidden camera.

He said: “It was March last year when he I first noticed him in the store.

“A week later he came back with the large bag and I instantly recognised him, so we called the police.

“To stop him filming I stood in front of the camera.

“He eventually figured out what I was doing so he left the store, which is when I followed him for about 10 minutes.

“He asked why I was following him, but store policy is to remain calm and not physically touch these types of suspects.

“He eventually got into his car and I took his registration plate and gave a police statement.”

Mr Hill said he was not abusive to the man because he did not want to jeopardise any police proceedings.

He said: “It’s disgusting and makes my skin crawl, but my natural instinct took over.

“The police can’t be everywhere and I had to do something.

“I felt honoured to be recognised.

“My advice to anyone is if you can help, read the situation and take your safety into consideration."

Mr Hill was awarded by Chief Superintendent Dickie Whitehead at the Shay Stadium, on October 23.

A police spokesperson said: “The actions prevented sexual offences from being committed and secured evidence to prosecute the suspect.”