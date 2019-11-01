Halifax man jailed for heroin and crack cocaine offences

A Halifax man will spend over three years behind bars after being sentenced today for possession of heroin and crack cocaine.

Sohail Taj, 29, of Lister Lane, was jailed for more than three years after armed police caught him with heroin and crack cocaine when they stopped a car in Elland.

Bradford Crown Court

Bradford Crown Court heard today the officers had been acting on intelligence when they swooped on the vehicle as it travelled along Dewsbury Road, back in August 2017.

Prosecutor Ken Green said Sohail Taj was a passenger in the car and as he got out a bag containing a rock of 89 per cent pure crack cocaine, worth nearly £600 which fell out of his shorts.

The court heard Taj tried to run off but was arrested after a short chase.

When searched officers seized cash totalling more than £1,000 and eight packages of heroin worth about £310.

He had been due to go on trial this week, but eventually pleaded guilty to possessing the Class A drugs with intent to supply in the basis he was acting as a courier to pay off his own drug debts.

Mr Green revealed Taj was jailed for 45 months back in 2011 after he admitted being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs.

Defence solicitor Simeon Evans submitted his client had been performing a limited function under direction from others and his own drug debts were the root of his offending.

Mr Evans highlighted the substantial delay in getting the case to court and pointed out it was now 26 months since the offence.

Judge Jonathan Carroll said Taj was playing an integral part in getting drugs into the hands of those who would supply them on the streets.

Judge Carroll said the starting point for sentence was four years in jail, but Taj’s guilty plea and the substantial delay meant it could be reduced to 38 months imprisonment.