Halifax mum murder: man to appear in court via video link

A Halifax man charged with the murder of mum-of-two Levi Ogden, 26, will appear via video link at Bradford Crown Court today.

Lloyd Birkby, also 26, is set to appear at a Plea and Trial Preparation Hearing at 10am, appearing via a video link from HMP Armley, Leeds, in front of Judge Rose.

Birkby appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court yesterday and entered "no plea" to the murder of Levi Ogden, from Elland, who died on Sunday morning.

Ms Ogden had been left unconscious following what police have described as an 'altercation'.

Ms Ogden, from Elland, was pronounced dead in hospital after being found seriously injured on Silver Street, in Halifax, around 2am on Sunday morning.

Birkby, from Jubilee Street, Siddal, has also been charged with assaulting others present during the incident.