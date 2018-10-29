Halifax murder: Six teenagers held by police as Ovenden stabbing victim named as 17-year-old Jamie Brown

Six teenagers are being held by police over the murder of a 17-year-old boy in Halifax.

Detectives issued an update on the investigation today as they named Jamie Brown as the victim of a fatal stabbing in Ovenden on Saturday night.

Read more: Boy, 17, stabbed to death during 'disturbance' in Halifax



West Yorkshire Police’s Homicide and Major Enquiry Team (HMET) is continuing to appeal for witnesses to the incident in East Park Road, which happened shortly before 9.30pm.

Two other teenage boys were attacked during the the disturbance, with Jamie suffering what proved to be fatal injuries.

A spokesman said: "Detectives arrested a further three males - aged 16,16 and 14 - on suspicion of murder overnight in connection with the incident in which Mr Brown received fatal stab wounds.

"Three 17-year-old males who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday night also remain in custody. Officers will be seeking warrants of further detention today."

Read more: Halifax community in shock after teen is stabbed to death



Anyone who witnessed the incident or who has information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting log 1754 of 27 October.

Information can also be given via the live chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website or by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.