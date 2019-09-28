Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Lee Robert Edward Barrett (37) of Tennyson Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Dale Shaun Bates (31) of Ling Bob Croft, Pellon, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Graham Bates (51) of Gordon Street, Boothtown, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £184 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Alisha Hussain (19) of Gerrard Street, Halifax, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Nazakat Hussain (46) of Pear Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Rakiqul Hussain (22) of Madni Close, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving a vehicle when the registration mark failed to comply with the Road Vehicles (Display of Registration Marks) Regulations 2001.

Francine Manson (55) of Kershaw Crescent, Luddenden Foot, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Luke McCurry (22) of Providence Row, Halifax, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay an £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Jody Porter (36) of Dean Street, West Vale, given eight points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance and for using a motor vehicle without a test certificate.

Donna I Randall (36) of Hambleton Drive, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Anthony John Regan (49) of Rake Bank, Mixenden, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Emma Hodgson (46) of Bonegate Road, Brighouse, £90 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without a test certificate.

Clare Butterworth (44) of Highfield Avenue, Greetland, given three points on her licence, £118 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.