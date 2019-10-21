Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale
Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Andrew Bailey (52) of George Street, Greetland, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £140 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Nigel Gibson (53) of Halifax Road, Brighouse, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Thomas Gillespie (25) of Moorlands Crescent, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine for speeding. Given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Edward Hall (33) of Highfield Avenue, Brighouse, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £153 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

John Harrison (48) of Kliffen Place, Skircoat, Halifax, given four points on his licence, ordered to pay a £293 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Waheed Ismael (46) of Francis Street, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Ieuan Jones (25) of Railway Terrace, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Yasar Mahmood (35) of Stanley Road, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Richard Owen (51) of Valley View Road, Hebden Bridge, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay an £83 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Adnan Raza (30) of Warley Road, King Cross, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £130 fine, £30 victime surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

John Paul Stephenson (37) of Belle Vue Road, Shelf, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Josephine Yates (37) of Sandbeds Crescent, Halifax, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Ann Barker (57) of Bowling Court, Brighouse, ordered to pay a £158 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without a test certificate as well as driving a motor vehicle and on being so required by a constable, failed to produce for examination a test certificate.

Kerry Battye (39) of Aire Street, Brighouse, given six points on her licence, £660 fine, £66 victime surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver