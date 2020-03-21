Here's who has been up at Magistrates Court from Calderdale

These Calderdale cases were heard before Bradford Magistrates Court.

Frederick Pollentie (70) of Stansfield Road, Todmorden, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay a £21 victim surcharge, £85 costs for having an air weapon in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse.

Carla Daly, 44, Blackshaw Head, Hebden Bridge, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £76 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Chris Fieldhouse (40) of Adelaide Street, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lolalouise Hooper (63) of Blackshaw Street, Todmorden, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £40 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Thomas Bernard Sloane (33) of Sandhall Green, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £115 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Sara Stedman (49) of High Meadows, Greetland, given three points on her licence, ordered to pay a £161 fine, £32 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

John Barry Workman (43) of Carriage Driver, Stainland, ordered to pay a £5120 fine, £181 victim surcharge, £85 costs for having an offensive weapon, namely a baseball bat, in a public place without lawful authority or reasonable excuse and for criminal damage of a a rear external UPVC door to the value to £1000.

Kieran Omar Sutcliffe (35) of Rawson Avenue, Halifax, given a community order for stealing goods to the value of £169 from TK MAX Halifax.

Kieran Omar Sutcliffe (35) of Rawson Avenue, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £90 compensation for stealing a Northface rain coat to the value of £90 belonging to JD Sport Halifax. Given a community order for stealing two bottles of Sarah Jessica Parker Fragrances, to the value of £90 belonging to Boots Halifax. Given a community order for stealing a Northface jacket to the value of £100 belonging to JD Sport Halifax.

Mohammed Faisal Hussain (25) of Queens Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for nine months, ordered to pay a £990 fine, £99 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

Dyakor Omar (34) of Silverwood Walk, Pellon, disqualified from driving for six months, given eight points on his licence, ordered to pay a £770 fine, £77 victim surcharge, £85 costs for using a motor vehicle without insruance and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence authorising him to drive a motor vehicle of that class.

Mohammed Asif (46) of St Augustine’s Terrace, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.