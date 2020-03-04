Man, 29, suffers injuries during 'fight' in Halifax town centre

Police were called to a street in Halifax around 3.45pm to a report of fighting taking place.

Officers attended and located a 29-year-old man who had suffered minor injuries to his hands.

Crown Street, Halifax

The injured man received treatment from paramedics at the scene.

A man has now been arrested on suspicion of assault in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances of what took place.

If you have any information contact West Yorkshire Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.