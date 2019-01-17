Man giving fine for driving without due care and attention and other Calderdale cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court
Andrew Furness (56) of Bottoms, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £155 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Peter Anthony Hinsley (36) of Stainland Road, Greetland, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Richard Harvey Ward (47) of Highroad Well Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Carl Dean (28) of Church Street, Rastrick, given five points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for driving without due care and attention.

Michael Stephen Clarke (35) of Rosemary Close, Rastrick, given a community order, restraining order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for breaking a restraining order and given a £50 fine for committing an offence during a period of a suspended sentence.

Amrad Hussain (34) of Highfield Terrace, King Cross, £50 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to attend a drug assessment and £50 fine for failing without reasonable cause to surrender to custody at Bradford Magistrates’ Court.

Ieuan Jones (24) of Railway Terrace, Copley, disqualified from driving for seven days, £219 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Simon Cook (35) of Bacup Road, Todmorden, given a community order, £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs for assault and given a community order for assault.

Christopher Bristow (43) of Keighley Road, Illingworth, given five points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Lukas Kowalczyk (43) of Oak Terrace, Pellon, given four points on his licence, £440 fine, £44 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Duygu Garip (24) of Wharf Street, Sowerby Bridge, given three points on her licence, £200 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding and given three points on her licence for speeding.

Richard Spencer (32) of St Stephen’s Street, Copley, given six points on his licence, £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Jonny Turner (36) of West Street, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified for 24 months, £846 fine, £84 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Richard Ian Whitaker (23) of Longroyd Road, Sowerby Bridge, disqualified from driving for 14 months, £250 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drink driving.

Jared May Whitehouse (22) of Oak Lane, Halifax, £197 fine, £100 compensation, £30 victim surcharge, £200 costs for assault.

Muhammed Ahsan (19) of Warley Road, King Cross, given five points on his licence, £80 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to stop and failing to report an accident to the police.