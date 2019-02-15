Picture courtesy of West Yorkshire Police

Mobile speed cameras in Calderdale: here's where they will be next week

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 18 February.

Pictures from Google Street View.

1. Burnley Road

A646, Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane
2. Bradford Road

A6036, Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive
3. Boothtown Road

A647, Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane
4. Burnley Road

A646, Burnley Road, Luddenden Foot Between John Naylor Lane & Warley Wood Lane
