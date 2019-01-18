Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale

Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from the week commencing Monday, 21 January.

Pictures are from Google Street View.

Moor End Road, Pellon Between Park Close and Moor End Gardens
Halifax Road, Hove Edge Between Pond Farm Drive & Elland Road
Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane
Stainland Road Between 35m South of Bradley Lane & Queen Street
