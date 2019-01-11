Mobile speed cameras will be at these 16 locations in Calderdale
Mobile speed cameras will be at the following locations in Calderdale from week commencing Monday, 14 January.
Pictures are from Google Street View.
Boothtown Road Between Woodside Road & Ploughcroft Lane
Bradford Road, Northowram Between Park View Avenue & Victoria Drive
Burnley Road, Cornholme Between Greenfield Terrace & Carr Road
Burnley Road, Friendly Between 50m E of Warley Wood Lane & Whitty Lane
