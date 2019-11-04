Murder investigation: Tributes for woman who died in Halifax town centre

Tributes and flowers have been left by well wishers to the family of a 26-year-old woman who died in the early hours of yesterday morning.

West Yorkshire Police presence is currently patrolling the scene, in Halifax town centre, on Silver Street, where an incident is believed to have happened between the woman and a male.

A 26-year-old woman has died in Halifax town centre next to Silver Street

Police have confirmed a murder investigation has been launched and that a 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman had been left unconscious following what police have described as an 'altercation'.

She was taken to hospital by ambulance but was pronounced dead a short time later.

On the Halifax Courier Facebook page, Beverly Burton said: "So so sad, rest in peace, what a wicked world we live in, thoughts are with your family."

Joanne Brier said: "So sad. RIP, beautiful lady. Gone too soon."

"Thinking of her poor little children and her family."

Michelle Bushe-Bostock said: "Sending love and strength to all the family, so so sad."

A postmortem examination is due to be conducted later today.

Police have confirmed the 26-year-old man remains in police custody.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Enquiry Team via 101 quoting Operation Patondeat.

Alternatively, police can be contacted anonymously via Crimestoppers on: 0800 555 111.