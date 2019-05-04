Prison sentence for stealing £152 of items from Sainsbury’s and other court cases

These Calderdale cases were heard at Bradford Magistrates Court.

Ashley David Matthews (23) of Womersley Street, Halifax, committed to prison for three months suspended for 12 months, restraining order, ordered to pay £115 victim surcharge, £170 costs for breaking a restraining order.

Ashley David Matthews (23) of Womersley Street, Halifax, committed to prison for three months concurrent suspended for 12 months for breaking a restraining order.

Matyn Brian Allen (44) of Hopwood Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £220 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

James Fitzgibbon (40) of Meadow Drive, Wheatley, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Stuart Beresford (32) of Fern Street. Boothtown, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £176 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Rebecca Whitley (22) of Lightowler Close, Halifax, given six points on her licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Derek Michael Wilkins (38) of Bankfield View, Halifax, given six points on his licence, ordered to pay a £660 fine, £66 victim surcharge, £85 costs for failing to give information relating to the identification of a driver.

Beverley Wright (54) of Ovenden Road, Ovenden, given three points on their licence, ordered to pay a £130 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Terrence Michael O’Donnell (34) of Grand View, Halifax, given a community order, ordered to pay £200 compensation for criminal damage to a window to an unknown value.

Bradley Luke Beaumont-Lorimer (23) of Moor End Road, Halifax, disqualified from driving for 12 months, ordered to pay a £295 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for drug driving.

Kieren Curry (45) of Bramley Lane, Halifax, given three points on his licence, ordered to pay a £59 fine, £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs for speeding.

Rebecca Marie Thorpe (35) of Rosemary Close, Rastrick, committed to prison for three months consecutive to offence number two, ordered to pay a £115 victim surcharge for stealing items to the value of £152 from Sainsbury’s Brighouse. Second offence: Committed to prison for three months for having articles for use in the course of, or in connection with, theft.

Sydney Victoria Neil (18) of Wadsworth Lane, Hebden Bridge, discharged conditionally for 12 months, ordered to pay £100 compensation for assault.