These are the 14 areas of Calderdale with the highest levels of anti-social behaviour
These are the 14 areas of Calderdale with the highest number of reports of anti-social behaviour in January 2020. The following information was collected from police.uk. You can report anti-social behaviour to West Yorkshire Police using an online form available here.
In January 2020, there were 29 incidents of anti-social behaviour reported in Illingworth.