These are the people Calderdale police urgently want to speak to
These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.
Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them.
1. Criminal damage
CD1088 is in relation to criminal damage on December 9.
other
2. Robbery
CD1089 relates to a robbery on February 10.
other
3. Theft from a shop
CD1091 is in relation to a theft from a shop on February 24.
other
4. Assault
CD1090 is in connection with an assault on February 23.
other
View more