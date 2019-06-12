These are the people police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to

These are the people police in Calderdale urgently want to speak to

These CCTV images have been released by police in Calderdale of people they would like to speak to.

Some of these people could be witnesses and have not necessarily committed a crime. But police in Calderdale would like to speak to them. If you know any of these people, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

CD1190 relates to a serious offence on April 19.

1. Serious offence

CD1190 relates to a serious offence on April 19.
other
Buy a Photo
CD1188 is in relation to deception/fraud on April 17.

2. Deception/fraud

CD1188 is in relation to deception/fraud on April 17.
other
Buy a Photo
CD1191 is in connection with a serious offence on April 19.

3. Serious offence

CD1191 is in connection with a serious offence on April 19.
other
Buy a Photo
CD1192 is in relation to an assault on May 29.

4. Assault

CD1192 is in relation to an assault on May 29.
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3