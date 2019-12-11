Unite the Union call for 'swift police action' after Halifax and Elland buses attacked

Several First bus drivers escaped unharmed after bricks were used as weapons in a string of attacks across Calderdale.

The first attack happened on Saturday near Dean Clough, Halifax; the second attack happened to a 501 double decker, which was hit with bricks near Morrisons, in Elland, on Sunday; and the third attack was on the 549 service, near Hipperholme, at around 9.30pm, also on Sunday.

The 501 service was attacked in the late evening, on Sunday

In response to the attacks, trade union group Unite the Union called for “swift action by police” to bring the culprits before the courts.

Unite regional officer, Darren Rushworth said: “We deplore attacks by vandals on buses driven by our members.

“This type of behaviour endangers the travelling public and those that drive the buses.

“It should be stamped out by swift action by police and the alleged culprits should be brought before the courts.”

A brick which was used as a weapon during the attacks

The operator of all three services, First, said the attacks were by “mindless vandals”.

A spokesperson from First said: “Thankfully nobody was hurt, but the incidents have caused window damage and meant some journeys have been impacted as buses were returned to depot and repaired.

“The safety of our staff and customers is our highest priority and we’ll work closely with police to investigate the incidents, including the use of on-board CCTV footage to help identify the individuals involved.

“Although these were isolated incidents, such attacks can have serious consequences and we’d encourage anyone with information to contact police.”

The 501 service

Calderdale Chief Inspector Adrian Waugh, said: “These attacks were completely unacceptable and could have resulted in serious injuries to drivers and passengers. We’re working closely with First to obtain further details of these offences and will be studying the CCTV as well as other lines of enquiry.

"I’d ask anyone on any of these services, who has information or anyone who can assist our enquiries, to contact Calderdale District Police on 101 referencing 13190629118.”

Alternatively, the public can call Crimestoppers anonymously on: 0800 555 111.