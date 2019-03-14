Cuppa will help research into serious eye condition

Proceeds from a coffee morning to be held this Saturday, March 16, will go to research into macular degeneration.

Macular degeneration is a medical condition which may result in blurred or no vision in the centre of the visual field.

The coffee morning is being held at Hebden Bridge Methodist Church, Market Street, Hebden Bridge, by the Halifax support group of the Macular Society.

It will run from 11 am onwards and includes cake and craft stalls.

Information about the eye condition will also be available on the day.