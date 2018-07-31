Deadline set for Sowerby Bridge incinerator appeal responses

People will have until August 28 to add any new comments, for or against, to an appeal against refusal of planning approval for an incinerator at one of a waste company’s sites in Calderdale.

Calder Valley Skip Hire has appealed to the Planning Inspectorate against Calderdale Council’s refusal last December to allow an incinerator at its Belmont Works, Rochdale Road, Triangle, Sowerby Bridge.

The appeal will be dealt with by way of a public inquiry expected to last around three days.

All representations made on the application have been forwarded on to the Planning Inspectorate and will be considered by the Inspector when determining the appeal.

But anyone wishing to make new comments – or to modify or withdraw previous statements – can do so via the inspectorate’s planning portal online at http://www.planningportal.gov.uk/planning/appeals/online/search or by emailing Leanne.palmer@pins.gsi.gov.uk

If you do not have access to the internet, you can also submit your views in writing, sending three copies to The Planning Inspectorate, Room 3/J Temple Quay House, 2 The Square, Bristol, BS1 6PN, by August 28.

Any representations submitted after the deadline will not usually be considered and will be returned, warns the Inspectorate.

Writers must quote the appeal reference number APP/A4710/W/18/3205776.

Copies of the representation are forwarded to the appellant and are also sent to Calderdale, and may be placed on the council’s website.

The appeal documents can also be viewed are available for inspection at www.calderdale.gov.uk.

When made, the decision will be published on the Planning Portal at www.planningportal.gov.uk/pcs and on the council’s website.