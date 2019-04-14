Details of the latest planning applications in Calderdale - what's being built where you live?

Here are the latest planning applications to appear before Calderdale Council.

VALIDATED

Prune trees (Rear of 4 Sycamore View)(Tree Preservation Order): Brighouse Wood, Wilton Street, Brighouse.

Change of use to coffee shop (mixed A1/A3 use) with associated alterations to the shopfront and external seating areas: Unit 65, Unit 67 Commercial Street And 2 Wellington Arcade, Brighouse.

Single storey extension and dormer window to front elevation (Revised scheme to 18/01276): 16 Park Place, Halifax.

Fell two trees (Tree Preservation Order): 6 - 8 Victoria Buildings, Blackstone Edge Road, Cragg Vale.

Prune one tree and fell one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 12 Victoria Buildings, Blackstone Edge Road, Cragg Vale.

Alteration to external garage door and replace with cladding and new roof light to create living space: 22 Hall Bank Lane, Mytholmroyd.

Replacement of over fire mantles (Listed Building Consent): 16 Smithwell Lane, Heptonstall.

Detached dwelling:Land North East Of Ingham Lane, Ingham Lane, Bradshaw.

Dropped kerb and parking space: 149 Halifax Road, Brighouse.

First floor extension to side: 12 Oakwood Gardens, Halifax.

Conversion of existing garage to dwelling including increasing roof height. Demolition of existing glass entrance to facilitate rear two storey extension and alterations to existing dwelling and alterations of ground level to create patio area: 5 Winterburn Hill Winterburn Lane, Warley.

Single storey side extension and re-instate vehicular access in boundary wall: Gosport House, Forest Hill Road, Sowood.

Fell three trees (Tree Preservation Order): Upper Mytholm Wood Lane, Midgley Sowerby Bridge.

Detached dormer bungalow: 227 Wakefield Road, Lightcliffe.

DECIDED

Submission of information to Discharge Conditions on application 17/00711/VAR Condition 8: Land Adjacent To Oak Bank, Excelsior Close, Ripponden.

Removal of Condition 2 (Remove building if agricultural use ceases) of permission 18/00005/FUL: Land South Of Johns Folly Butterworth End Lane, Norland.

Single storey rear extension (Lawful Development Certificate): 66 Stoney Lane, Lightcliffe.

Two storey rear extension: 3 Lodge Avenue, Elland.

Prune one tree (Tree Preservation Order): 12 Osborne Grove, Hipperholme.

Loft conversion with addition of dormer windows and demolition of existing rear extension: 4 Bridle Dene, Shelf.

Demolition of existing single storey extensions to rear to facilitate new single storey extension: 80 Lightcliffe Road, Brighouse.