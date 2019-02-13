Details on The Fielden wanted for exhibition

A fascinating exhibition, Spotlight on Wallace Farrar, has just closed at Dean Clough, Halifax.

Wallace was born in Mytholmroyd in 1877 and as a young man, while working as a weaver, attended evening art classes at The Fielden.

In the early days he walked the six miles each way after work. He continued as a student there for a number of years, taking a variety of courses and gaining many certificates including some for teaching.

The exhibition was curated by Halifax-based sculptor and relief carver Alan Holt, who became involved when he was asked by Pam Jordan to renovate a carved ‘salt box’ made by her grandfather Wallace.

Alan and Pam intend to bring elements of the exhibition to Todmorden.

In this endeavour they were joined by Douglas Simpson, whose mother Minnie, born in 1906, studied at The Fielden in the late 1920s and 1930s, also whilst working as a weaver.

It is hoped to incorporate more history of The Fielden and Minnie’s story and work into the exhibition. The material from the Dean Clough show with additional displays will transfer to Todmorden Library from Monday, February 25 for three weeks.

An opportunity for anyone with an interest or some information about the school or its students to come along, have a look and make contact.

Douglas said: “Neither of these people could have done what they did without the opportunities for further education which became available at the end of the 19th century in Todmorden thanks to the Borough Council and this aspect should be celebrated and made better known, along with their art.

“We would like to gather information about and if possible some work by others who attended The Fielden during the years that it functioned, from 1898 to 1939.” Douglas can be contacted on 01706 813404 with any information.