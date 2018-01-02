Detectives issue E-fit clue to three Halifax burglary suspects

Detectives in Halifax have released an E-fit of a man they would like to speak to in connection with a burglary in Stump Cross before Christmas.

It occurred around 12.45pm on Friday December 21, at a property on Kell Lane when the occupant of the property returned to find the door open and when entered was confronted by three suspects.

One of the suspects threatened the victim, who fled, before the three suspects made off.

The suspects took the victim’s car keys and a blue Mercedes which was later recovered in Halifax with false registration plates.

The suspects were also using a grey coloured Volkswagen Golf that is believed to be on false registration plates – VU17 UMM.

Suspect one (pictured on this E-fit) is described as being a white male, around 16 years-old, around five feet six inches tall of small to medium build. He had short dark hair and is described as having a spotty complexion. He was wearing a dark coloured tracksuit and spoke with a Yorkshire accent.

Suspect two is described as being mixed race, around 20 years old and five feet ten inches tall, of medium build. He was wearing a dark coloured hooded top with the hood up and a scarf covering the lower part of a space. He spoke with a local accent.

Suspect three is described as a white male, of similar build to suspect two.

Officers are appealing for anyone who can identify the person in the E-fit, or who has any information about the incident to come forward. Information can be given to police by calling 101 and quoting 13170596665, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.