Calderdale primary schools are top class for achievement

Calderdale pupils have shown they are top of class as their results are the best in West Yorkshire.

Luddendenfoot Academy was revealed as the top performing school in the borough in the key stage two league tables, published by the Department of Education last week.

Greetland Academy

Overall, 100 per cent of pupils at the school achieved the expected standard in reading, writing and maths.

Luddendenfoot Academy head teacher, Rebecca Denham, said: “We are really pleased. It’s down to the hard work of staff and children. Everyone has worked so hard.

“Our school is not just about results. It is a lovely place to come, our children are happy and the staff are fantastic.

“We think we just get the balance right. Everyone works so hard and our children get a broad education. We are setting them up for life.”

St Josephs Catholic Primary School

Calderdale is ranked as the best local authority in West Yorkshire, with 58 per cent of pupils achieving the expected standard. But the borough is slightly below the national average, which is 61 per cent.

The top performing school in Halifax, and the second best school in Calderdale, is Greetland Academy, with 97 per cent of its pupils achieving the expected standard.

Amanda Bennett, executive principal and CEO of The Greetland Academy Trust, said: “We are delighted that this achievement celebrates the ongoing efforts, commitment and contributions made by our pupils, staff, parents and governors.

“We believe this success has been strengthened by working in collaboration with many regional and national partners on shared developments and initiatives.

“Working with all phases of education and across many local authority regions has enabled us to support and learn from each other. These include our Teamworks Teaching School Alliance, Research School and School Centred Initial Teacher Training partnerships.

“Collaborating on common development areas continues to challenge us to respond and adapt, ensuring that all at The Greetland Academy and in linking partnerships can meet their true potential.”

St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School in Hove Edge was revealed as the top performing school in the Brighouse area with 80 per cent achieving the expected standard. Head teacher Mary Hodges said: “We are extremely proud of our children’s achievement in attaining such excellent results.

“Our school has an amazing team of staff who have a deep commitment to bring out the best in each child whatever their barriers to learning might be, maximising every learning opportunity and giving personalised feedback to drive progress.

“It all came together for us and the hard work of both the children and the staff is to be commended.

“I know that staff in all schools, including ours, are working hard and striving to improve outcomes for all children despite a range of challenging circumstances.

“Teaching is a hard job but incredibly rewarding and I am privileged to be the head of this fantastic school.”

At the other end of the scale, Elland Junior and Infant School finished bottom of the table in Calderdale, with just 24 per cent of pupils achieving the expected standard.