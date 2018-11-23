Mayors enjoy good roast

Students and staff at Mytholmroyd’s Scout Road Academy welcomed two mayors to give them a good roast.

The Mayor of Hebden Royd Coun Dr Carol Stow and the Mayor of Calderdale Coun Marcus Thompson joined the children and staff for a traditional lunch of roast beef and Yorkshire pudding plus chocolate pudding with chocolate custard cooked to mark National Roast Dinners Day.

Unusually for a small local primary school, Scout Road Academy has its own Catering Manager, Jane Fairbank, and on-site kitchen which provides freshly-cooked meals for around 80 students and school staff every day with a main meal choice of first course and pudding plus vegetarian and healthy eating options, as well as gluten-free and Halal diets for the pupils who need them.

They also cook an additional 200 meals every day which are ferried to staff and pupils at nearby Luddenden Dene CE School and at Midgeley School.

Anne Stamp, Principal at Scout Road Academy, said: “Healthy, nutritious food plays a doubly important role in a school’s life – not just fuelling children’s ability to learn, but bringing opportunities to learn the many skills that go with growing, cooking and sharing food which are part of their wider personal and social education.

“We were delighted to welcome both Mayors on our special day to celebrate this – and the fact that it was Jane’s (catering manager) birthday as well was really the icing on the cake!”

National Roast Dinners Day was one part of National School Meals Week which is promoted by Food for Life and aims to raise awareness of the importance of good food.

Scout Road Academy was one of the first schools to join the Calderdale Cooks’ Network, an independent group for school catering professionals when it was set up by Food for Life in 2013 and regularly shares its information and expertise with other members.

Scout Road Academy has achieved Food for Life’s Bronze award for healthy and sustainable school meals and embedding food education in the curriculum, and is aiming for Silver status next.