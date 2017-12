Schools across Calderdale have been singing their hearts out in this year’s Halifax Courier Song for Christmas competition, sponsored by Calderdale College.

Here are the children at Beech Hill J and I School performing 'The Greatest Gift'.

Beech Hill J and I School

Videos from schools around the borough will be featured on our website throughout December.

In January, readers will be able to vote for their favourite performance via a coupon printed in the Courier.