Tiny visitor to Mytholmroyd school

Jaws dropped at Burnley Road Academy last week when the children met basketball star Paul ‘Tiny’ Sturgess.

Paul, a former player for the renowned Harlem Globetrotters, is also Great Britain’s tallest man, standing at a remarkable 7ft 7.26 inches.

As well as enjoying stories about his world travels with the Globetrotters, each class got to join Paul for an energetic basketball skills session.

With everyone’s dribbling skills much improved, Paul gave the children a simple message to take home; embrace your differences, make the most of your talents and you can go far. A suitably inspiring start to the school week!