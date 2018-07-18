Todmorden teacher turns hand to writing as her first children's book is published

A retired Todmorden teacher is inspiring children to be themselves in her first published book.

Diane Hull, 58, is a former teacher at Shade Primary School and has now turned her hand at writing books for children, with her first called ‘Be Happy to Be You’.

She used to write stories for her pupils and more recently her three grandsons when somebody told her she should try getting one of them made into a book.

“I like telling stories and I had the idea of a little bird who wanted to be like everyone else and teach children to be happy with who they are,” Diane said.

“The book was designed to be a tool to help children open up to trusted adults about how they feel, and how they see themselves fitting into the world around them. It’s a tool for them to use to avoid falling into the ‘peer comparison’ trap, and one to help adults recognize self-esteem issues as early as possible.

“I was given advice from a children’s author who told me I should look at getting it published, so I did and my publisher has been very supportive.

“I’m really pleased with it and very excited.”

Diane had to take early retirement from teaching after suffering from Parkinson’s for 12 years.

She isn’t going to stop with just one book and says she already has nine more up her sleeve.

She said: “I’ve got another one called ‘We’re on our way to school’ and I’ve written nin others as well.

“I’m very keen on children’s picture books and I think it’s very important to get children involved in literature.”

‘Be Happy to Be You’, from MacLaren-Cochrane Publishing, is available now and copies can be purchased from Amazon by visiting www.amazon.co.uk/Happy-You-Diane-Margaret-Hull.

