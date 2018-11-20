Enjoy an evening of glamour with the John Wilson Orchestra

John Wilson’s 70-piece superstar orchestra returns to Leeds Town Hall on Sunday December 9 with a brand new show, At The Movies.

The Orchestra, founded by conductor John Wilson, has established an international reputation performing repertoire from the golden era of Hollywood and Broadway musicals and music for the big screen.

Since 2009 the orchestra has performed every year at the BBC Proms with star guests such as Belinda Lang and Tony Yazbeck and give sell-out performances.

Joined by guest soloist Kim Criswell the orchestra presents a wonderful evening full of fabulous songs and music. Kim is a Laurence Olivier Award-nominated performer whose career has taken her from Broadway to the West End to the international concert stage, resulting in a most unusual career path unmatched by few other singers.

Under the baton of John Wilson, the musicians perform songs and music from the movies including Diamonds are a Girl’s Best Friend, South Pacific, The Sound of Music, ET, There’s No Business Like Show Business and much more.

Tickets for the John Wilson Orchestra are priced at £51.94-£30.74 and are available from the City Centre Box Office on 0113 376 0318 or online at www.leedstownhall.co.uk.