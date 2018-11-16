Community congratulates Todmorden on win at Great British High Street Awards

Members of the local community have been celebrating after Todmorden was crowned England’s most ambitious high street in this year’s Great British High Street Awards.

Burnley Road, which has won £5,000 for the local community, was nominated for the Rising Star award after introducing an ambitious initiative aimed at improving the environment and general aesthetic of the high street, to help drive footfall.

Clare Townley of Todconnect, the business network that nominated the town, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be named England’s Rising Star High Street, being recognised for our environmental work in particular and we’re hugely grateful to both the Great British High Street Awards and Visa for making this dream come true!

"None of this would have been possible without the ongoing commitment, hard work and dedication of the whole community of Burnley Road – it’s the people that make our high streets such special places and this award is for you all!”

Members of the local community have come out to congratulate the town on the award win.

Calder Valley MP Craig Whittaker tweeted: "Fantastic news!!! Todmorden doing the Calder Valley! Well done to everybody involved!!"

Sergeant Ben Doughty said: "Congratulations #Todmorden from everyone here @WestYorksPolice & @WYP_CldrValleys"

Charles Campion‏ tweeted: "Congratulations #Todmorden - well deserved @thelonggoodby @UCVR_"

Mayor of Todmorden, Coun Andy Hollis, said on Facebook: "I'm really proud of all of those involved in this. Both the genuine activists who drove whole project as well as those who hastagged away every day, voting for Tod."

Maria Mansley said: "That's absolutely amazing well done Todmorden. And all the beautiful people are living it."

