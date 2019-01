With its rolling hills and wonderful woodland, it’s no wonder that Calderdale has some beautiful parks within its borders.

Whether you want to take a scenic stroll around some of the borough’s most recogniseable landmarks or spend the weekend doing activities with your family, our local green spaces have got it all covered. As the frosty weather is well and truly upon us, these are some of the best parks and open spaces in Calderdale to enjoy a weekend winter walk.