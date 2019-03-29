Flood defence scheme show

over a hundred people turned out to learn about progress on the Mytholmroyd flood alleviation scheme.

The construction information event was held at the village Community Centre for anyone interested to drop in to find out more about the flood defences scheme which will help protect 400 homes and businesses.

Members of the project team were available throughout the day to explain what work will be carried out in the future, provide information about the schedule of works and answer any questions about their work.

Visitors were keen to find out about the key milestones of the project including the installation of the new highway bridge on Caldene Avenue in Autumn and the demolition of the existing bridge which is planned to start in September.

Over the next few weeks 26 bridge beams will be delivered and installed for the new bridge.

Residents were also reassured that the project is still on track and the defences are expected to be complete by the end of winter 2019/2020.

Helen Batt, catchment director for Calderdale from the Environment Agency, said: “We were delighted with the number of people who turned out for our event – there was a steady flow of visitors throughout the day who showed a great deal of interest in the scheme.

“Our project team answered many questions about how the plans are progressing.

“One of our flood resilience officers was also on hand to give advice to residents and businesses about how best to prepare for, and protect themselves against flooding.

Although the new defences will significantly increase the level of protection for the community, they do still need to have their own resilience.”

The Environment Agency urges people to check their flood risk online at https://www.gov.uk/check-flood-risk and sign up for the free flood warning service. You can also find out how to prepare for a flood at the Floods Destroy website

For anyone who didn’t get the chance to drop into the event and has any questions about the scheme they can email the project team:-mytholmroydFAS@environment-agency.gov.uk.

Drop in surgeries are held at the Mytholmroyd Community Centre each week on Fridays 9am-12pm or residents can visit the project team at the Red Acre Site in the village. For latest updates visit www.eyeoncalderdale.com or follow #MytholmroydFAS @EnvAgencyYNE on Twitter.